Porto, Ph.D., Andrew C.
Andrew C. Porto, Ph.D., of Branford, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Masonicare in Wallingford. He was born in New Haven July 15, 1928, son of the late Alexander and Teresa DeMichele Porto. He was the brother of the late Angelina Porto. He is survived by his cousins Patty Porto of North Haven, and her children, Linda Picozza, Maryann Porto and Chris, Andy and Frank Porto, Marguerite Hastings of Fairfield, Catherine Fagiolo of CA, Michael Mastroianni of Wallingford, and several cousins in North Tonawanda, NY and Faicchio, Italy. He is also survived by his companion, Eleanor Pesanelli of Hamden. He was predeceased by cousins, Andrew Porto, Carmel Forgione, and his aunt Anna Fagiolo.
Andrew graduated from Southern Connecticut State University and went on to earn a MA from Columbia University and his PhD from the University of Connecticut. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army. Andrew was an elementary school teacher and a high school guidance counselor in several New Haven schools. After retiring from the New Haven school system, he became Director of Guidance at Milford Academy. He then became a Licensed Professional Counselor and worked as a psychotherapist at the Connecticut Job Corps, Family Counseling of Greater New Haven and Family Services of Central Connecticut. In 1998 he fulfilled his life's dream of opening a private psychotherapy-counseling practice in Branford. His enthusiasm for helping others never diminished. He never stopped being amazed at the number of folks who found the path to his office and the variety of folks who came to benefit from his wisdom – from ordinary people struggling to deal with everyday problems to a Hollywood Academy Award winner. He made himself available 24/7. He found his work very gratifying and was ever thankful to be in a position where he could help others. He always felt the importance of having a spiritual side in one's life and to never lose hope in having a better tomorrow. For over 26 years he was the co-facilitator of the Bereavement Support Group at St. Mary Church in Branford. Andrew was a communicant of St. Mary Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10 in Branford, the Branford Elks Club, BPOE 1939, and various professional organizations.
Funeral from the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Visiting hours will be Wednesday (TONIGHT) from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Andrew C. Porto Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Southern Connecticut State University, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019