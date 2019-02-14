Cimino, Sr., Andrew "Penny"

Andrew "Penny" Cimino, Sr., 87, beloved and devoted husband of the late Jenny Basilicato Cimino of East Haven, passed away February 11, 2019 at the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Loving father of Mary (Gerald) Main of Wallingford and Andrew Cimino, Jr. of Bethel. Caring grandfather of Brian and Christopher Main of Wallingford, Megan (Michael) Gonzales of Oakdale and Nancy (Anthony) Diaz of East Haven, great-grandfather of Steven and Alyssa Gonzales of Oakdale and Natalia Diaz of East Haven. Andrew was born in New Haven on January 6, 1932, a son of the late Michael and Maria Popolardo Cimino. He is survived by brother Anthony Cimino of East Haven and sisters Trofimena Dauria of New Haven, and Anna Marie Beretta of North Haven. He was predeceased by a brother Alphonse Cimino and a sister Rose Cimino. Prior to his retirement Andrew worked at Pratt & Whitney, North Haven as a machinist for 32 years. Andrew proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951 – 1955 on the battleship HS Fox. He belonged to the St. Andrews Society in New Haven and loved horseracing. Andrew's family would like to thank the VNA of South Central CT, St. Raphael's Campus, Branford Hills Health Care Center and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for the exceptional care he received over the last few months of his life.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven, Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Entombment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org. Sign Penny's guest book online at

Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019