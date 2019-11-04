|
|
Cimino, Jr., Andrew
Andrew Cimino, Jr., 61, of East Haven passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Andrew was born in New Haven on October 19, 1958, the son of the late Jenny Basilicato Cimino and Andrew Cimino, Sr. Father of Megan (Michael) Gonzales of Oakdale and Nancy (Anthony) Diaz of East Haven, Grandfather of Steven and Alyssa Gonzales of Oakdale and Natalia Diaz of East Haven. Brother of Mary (Gerald) Main of Wallingford, caring Uncle of Brian and Christopher Main of Wallingford. Andrew worked at Pratt & Whitney, North Haven and at Yale University in the Maintenance Dept. prior to his illness. He loved horse racing at Aqueduct and the New England Patriots. Andrew's family would like to thank Danbury Hospital and Regional Hospice for the excellent care he received over the last few months of his life. Also, the family extends a special thanks for Ability & Beyond and their dedicated staff for the exceptional care and love that Andrew received over the last few years. May God bless all of them.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven, Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY from 5:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810, 203-702-7414 https://regionalhospicect.org/make-a-gift-old/. Sign Andrew's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019