Esposito, Andrew "Speed"
Andrew "Speed" Esposito of East Haven died peacefully on October 19, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Roberta I. Widder Esposito for 67 years. Born in New Haven on March 13, 1926 to the late Salvatore and Theresa D'Amato Esposito, Speed was a hard-working man all of his life. He had owned and operated Fashion Floors in New Haven and later worked at Sargent & Co., State Canteen, Franklin Construction and most recently in customer service at Shop Rite. He was a "jack of all trades" and loved fixing things around the house. Speed loved baseball, was a devoted Yankee fan and also loved to dance and travel. Speed was one of the original members of the First Independent Club on Wooster Street. He was the proud father of Helene Bellucci (Dennis Scinto), Sue Craig, Andrew (Donna) and Michael (Lauren) Epsosito. Brother of Nicholas (Patricia) and the late Peter (late Muriel) Esposito. He was the proud "Poppy" to Frank Bellucci, Jr., Diedre Bellucci, Brittany Esposito, Theresa Ann Craig, Gabrielle and Alexis Esposito and great-grandfather to Jeremiah Temple.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10am in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Military honors will be presented following mass. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Speed's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019