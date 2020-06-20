Estwan, Andrew Jr.
Andrew Estwan Jr., 89, of West Haven entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2020 at his home with his wife, the love of his life, by his side. Born in Ansonia on February 6, 1931 to the late Andrew and Ann Estwan. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Andy, also known as Pop to many, was a pressman at the New Haven Register before leaving to work at Dichello Distributors prior to retiring in 1995. Pop was loved by many, his smile lit up a room, and the love for his wife had no boundaries, it was true love. When you think of him you immediately think of his love of swimming laps in his pool or the infamous sailor hat that he wore everywhere which became his trademark. To know him was to love him and we did, tremendously. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Lydia (Guerra) Estwan of 64 years, daughter Lisa (WHFD Fire Marshal Keith) Flood of West Haven, his granddaughters Nicole (the late Jason) Boynton and Dana Fimiani both of West Haven as well as three great-grandchildren Rylie and Jackson Boynton and Anthony Jayson Severino, and his sister Monica Estwan of Ansonia. He was predeceased by his brother Theodore Estwan of Derby. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 to 12 noon at the West Haven Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at St. Lawrence Mausoleum at 12:30. During the visitation and at the cemetery, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 20, 2020.