Verderame, Andrew F. "Butch"
Andrew F. "Butch" Verderame, 79, of East Haven, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, November 16th, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Guilford. He has been the loving husband of Gail (Frank) Verderame for the past 58 years. He was born in New Haven on March 25th, 1941 to the late Salvatore and Anna (D'Amato) Verderame. Andy worked together with his beloved brother, Anthony, in the lobster industry for more than four decades. Both were the owners and captains of lobster fishing boats with their dock on Ferry Street and then Chapel Street in New Haven. He retired in 2006 after an incredible lifetime on Long Island Sound doing what he loved so much. If you enjoyed a lobster dinner in Connecticut anytime from the 1960's to 2000's, there is a good chance you were eating a lobster caught by Andy or his brother.
Andy was also very involved in East Haven politics. He was elected to the very first Town Council and served as a captain for the Democratic Party for many years, ultimately rising to the position of Democratic Town Chairman. Additionally, he sat on the Board of Finance for ten years and was appointed as a Police Commissioner in 1985 and then served as the Chairman until 1993. A man who truly loved his community, Andy served his town proudly and faithfully, always putting the citizens first. His work ethic, loyalty and honesty are what allowed him to serve the people of East Haven for multiple Democratic and Republican administrations.
To know Andy is to also know his overwhelming love for his family. Even more than his life on the water, he was proudest of his life at home. Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by a son, Andrew Sal (Karen Brown) Verderame of Branford; a daughter, Sally Ann (Mark) Ballantoni of North Branford; a brother, Anthony (Valerie) Verderame, a sister Roseann (Rick) Miceli, and a nephew and godson, Anthony Jr. (Michelle) Verderame, all of East Haven. Andy is also survived by five grandchildren whom he cherished deeply; Andrew (Laura) Verderame, Mark Ballantoni, Matthew Verderame, Candace Ballantoni and Brett Ballantoni. He was also predeceased by his sister, Serafina "Dottie" Verderame, whom he is now peacefully reunited with.
Andy's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Apple Rehab of Guilford for their remarkable care over the years. His family finds peace in knowing how well he was taken care of and how much he enjoyed his time there.
Calling hours, with appropriate social distancing measures being observed, will take place at East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Sunday, November 22nd, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass and Interment of Ashes will take place in the spring. More details and another notice will be posted prior to those services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E. Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Andy's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com
and sign his guest book. Updates for his services will also be found on his page.