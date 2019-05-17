Fierlit, Sr., Andrew

Andrew Fierlit, Sr., 74, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Donna Jean Hallal Fierlit. Andrew was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on December 13, 1944 and was the son of the late Andrew and Florence Zuba Fierlit. He had worked for the Knights of Columbus for many years until his retirement. Andrew loved to travel, having been around the world twice and visited every continent with his wife. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was active in various ministries at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and was a member of the volunteer Fire Department in Rhode Island. Father of Suzanne (Thomas) Hamling, Pamela (Thomas) Miech, Allison (David) Peters and Andrew (Tina) Fierlit, Jr. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and soon to be a great-grandfather.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Cambridge Park Drive, Suite 202, Cambridge, MA 02140. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019