North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
600 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT
View Map
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
Andrew J. Cafiero


1923 - 2019
Andrew J. Cafiero Obituary
CAFIERO, Andrew J.
Andrew J. Cafiero, 96, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 72 years to Antoinette Giordano Cafiero. Andrew was born in New Haven on April 12, 1923 and was the son of the late Louis and Albina Criscuolo Cafiero. He served his country faithfully in the US Army Combat Engineers Group in both the Pacific and European Theaters during WWII. Andrew had worked for the former Winchester's Repeating Arms, was an electrician for area companies and later had worked for Nordin Technologies. He was a handyman known as a jack-of-all-trades. Andrew enjoyed bowling and golfing but most of all he enjoyed his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Andrew (Gloria) Cafiero, Jr., Paul Cafiero and Mark (Jean) Cafiero. Grandfather of Anthony (Denise) Cafiero, Andrea (Davide) Cappiello, Jeana (Gennaro) Gambardella and Stephanie (Jason) Roscow. Great-grandfather of Christopher, Alexandra, Gabriella, Ava Rose, Marcello, Graysen and Lola Jean. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Theresa Sacco and a brother Frank Cafiero.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven on Wednesday morning at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 16, 2019
