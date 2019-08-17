|
DECUSATI, ANDREW J.
Andrew J. DeCusati, 82, of North Haven, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to the late Patricia L. Torello DeCusati. Andrew was born in New Haven on July 12, 1937 and was the son of the late Frank and Anna Milano DeCusati. He had worked as a Crane Operator and Mechanic at Schivone's Alchemists and was a member of the Local International Union of Operating Engineers for many years until his retirement. Andrew was a very hard-working man, a great husband, father and grandfather who loved his family unconditionally. Father of Frank (Elaine) DeCusati, Andrew (Janet) DeCusati, Christina (Carl) DeMaio and Joseph (Jacqueline) DeCusati. Grandfather of Frank, Jr., Andrew III, Andrea, Maria, John, Dominic, Chandler and Cole. Brother of Antoinette (George) Giannotti and Carmel (Anthony, Jr) Meliso. The family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" to the nurses and hospital staff at 10 East and 10 North at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9: 00 to 11:00 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019