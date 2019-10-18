|
Dynia, Andrew J.
Andrew John Dynia passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice October 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Alice Grabowski Dynia. Andrew was born in New Haven on April 17, 1922, a son of the late John and Agatha Nowak Dynia. He married the love of his life on October 1, 1945. At the time of Alice's death in February 2018 they had been married for 72 years. Andrew graduated from St. Stanislaus Grammar School and Hillhouse High School. He was a proud Army Air Corp. veteran, serving as a Staff Sargent in WWII with the 90th Troop Squadron in various campaigns throughout Europe, including Normandy, Rome Argo, Rhineland and France. He was a recipient of the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon and Distinguished Unit Badge for his service. After the war, Andrew worked as a Quality Control Inspector, first for Metler Brothers in New Haven for over 20 years, then for Herrick & Cowell in North Haven and Hamden until his retirement in 1987. Proud of his Polish heritage, he was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stanislaus Parish in New Haven and an active member of Polish Falcons Nest 81 for many years. He also was a member of American Legion Frank J. Stempeck Post 162. Music was a passion for Andy early on. After a brief stint with the trumpet, he switched to the bass fiddle. From the 1940's through the 80's he played with the New Haven Business Symphony, Walter "Doc" Dynia Orchestra, The Harvey Trio, as well as the Don Dennis and Henry Will bands. Andrew was also an accomplished fast-pitch softball pitcher. He was a member of the St. Joseph's team that captured the State and City 17 and under championship in the late 30's. Returning home after World War II, he went on to pitch for St. Stan's, Piurek's, Metler Brothers Bombers and Columbus Auto Body Bears. It was with the Bears in 1950 that he and Alice (a catcher with the Raybestos Brakettes) both participated in the Fast-Pitch World Series, the first married couple to do so in the same year. It was a standing joke that Alice travelled to San Antonio, TX for hers, while Andy's took place in nearby Stratford, CT. He earned the nickname "Dink" (which Alice continuously called him through the years) because the only way someone could get on base against him was to hit a soft liner over the infield (a "dink" hit). He and Alice were inducted into the Connecticut A.S.A. Hall of Fame in 1986. In later years he was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. Andrew is survived by his daughter Patricia Godlewski of Virginia Beach, VA, son Robert and his wife Patricia of Durham, grandchildren Lauren Dynia Morello of Southington, Samantha Sawyer and her husband Lee of Middletown, and David Michnowicz of Fort Myers, FL, great-grandchildren Benjamin and Theodore Morello, Sadie, Natalie and Raina Sawyer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his baby sister Frances Augustine. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Mary Stempeck, Walter, Josephine Rostkowski, Albert, Frederick, Joseph, Tom, twin sister Bernice Dombrowski and his son-in-law, Rear Admiral John (Jack) Godlewski. The family will be forever grateful for the constant, loving care given to Andy by his home caregivers, Bonnie Stefanski and Maria Petru. We also wish to thank the staff of Connecticut Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Andy in his last days, both at home and at the Hospice facility in Branford, as well as Doctors Kashaf and Singh (along with his visiting nurses) at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in West Haven for their care of Andy through the years.
Visiting hours will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Please sign Andy's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019