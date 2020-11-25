Laudano, Dr. Andrew J.
Dr. Andrew J. Laudano, 96, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy McKiernan Laudano, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. He will be deeply missed by his children, Andrew Laudano, Jr. and his wife Maura of Swampscott, MA, Peter Laudano and his wife Myriam of Redding, CT, Mary Ann Laudano of Somers, NY; his sister Theresa Pollio of East Haven; his cherished grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Hoogewerff and her husband David, Joseph Colello, Kayla McOsker and her husband Bryce, Marielle Donahue, Emma Laudano, Julie Laudano, and great-grandson, Fynn McOsker. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Aileen Laudano Colello; late son-in-law, John Colello; and sisters, Antoinette Panico and Rosemarie Liguore. Dr. Laudano also leaves behind numerous close family members and friends, as well as his second family at Atria Larson Place, Hamden CT. Dr. Laudano was born in New Haven, CT, December 25, 1923; son of the late Peter and Rose Benevento Laudano. He attended New Haven schools, graduating in 1941. He graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine (1947) followed by his internship and Internal Medicine residency at Hospital of St. Raphael (1947 – 1950). Dr. Laudano proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the 1940's, and again during the Korean War. His military service included stints at the U.S. Naval Hospitals in Newport RI, Philadelphia PA, and Bainbridge, MD, as well as the U.S. Army Station Hospital in Berlin, Germany. After his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1953, Dr. Laudano practiced Internal Medicine in New Haven for 44 years before retiring in 1997. During his retirement, Dr. Laudano enjoyed extensive travel and numerous family events and celebrations. As devout Catholics, he and Dotty attended daily Mass at St. Rita's Church in Hamden and volunteered for many parish clubs and events. A skilled gardener, Dr. Laudano could be found kneeling in his garden beds or gathering leaves in his yard. He was an avid golfer; member of Racebrook Country Club, Kiwanis Club of New Haven, and New Haven Medical Society. Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. for immediate family only at St. Rita Church. Private burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com