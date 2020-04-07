|
|
Mele, Andrew J.
Andrew James Mele, 75, of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, cousin, and uncle. He was born on March 30, 1945 to the late Andrew Mele and Annette Marchetti. Andrew was a 45-year resident of Hamden, CT and worked at Marlin Firearms until his retirement in 2005. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his cherished brother Michael S. Mele and sister Beverly A. Mele, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Andrew is succeeded by his loving husband Michael Race, his adoring sister June M. Lee, his two brothers Frank G. and Dante M. Marchetti, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Andrew loved and was loved by his many nephews and nieces. He had a special fondness for his nephews Nick and Michael Mele and his cousin Michael J. Freda.
All services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020