Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish
355 Foxon Rd.,
East Haven, CT
Montesano, Andrew J.
Andrew J. Montesano of East Haven died peacefully on June 11, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Laurel Woods surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Theresa Anastasio Montesano. Andy was born in New Haven on February 7, 1932 to the late Joseph and Josephine Penta Montesano. He served his country with honor in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged he began a career in sales for John Hancock Insurance. Andy's family was the center of his life. He was very involved in his grandchildren's lives attending every baseball, hockey and football game. He was a member of the New Haven Boys Club and an usher at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Andy is the proud father of Johnna (Robert) McFarland, Lenore Salvati and Andrew (Susan) Montesano Jr. Brother of the late Marie Moscato and Joseph Montesano. Proud and devoted grandfather to Guy Salvati, Tiffany (Thomas) King, Robert McFarland, Mark Salvati, Andrew J. Montesano III, Anthony (Alisha) Salvati, Ryan McFarland and Jami Montesano and great-grandfather to Joshua Salvati, Sofia Salvati, Sawyer McFarland, Savannah and Skyler Salvati, Jayden and Cameron King.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Pompeii Church of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven at 12:30. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Andy's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from June 13 to June 14, 2019
