New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Karlak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Karlak


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Karlak Obituary
Karlak, Andrew
Andrew M. Karlak, (99) (November 16, 1920-April 8, 2020) entered into eternal rest at Coachman Square in Woodbridge. He was a devout communicant at the Church of the Good Shepherd/St. Nicholas Parish in Seymour.
Andy was born and lived in Seymour until recently when he resided in Coachman Square. He served in W.W. II as a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. George in the Pacific Theater. Andy worked at Kerite (for 45 years) until his retirement in 1986.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen and granddaughter Rebecca Karlak (also brothers John and wife Agnes, Stephen Karlak, sister Anne Olsen and her husband Edward and nephew John Karlak and mother-in-law Veronica Zadzura).
Andy is survived by his son Michael (Martha) Karlak & daughter Karen (Fred) Oko; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
His passions were his family, church, vegetable gardening, listening to music, card games, watching The Irish Dance competitions at Lake Quassy, traveling with his wife and singing "You are my sunshine".
The family would like to acknowledge the friendship and kindness shown by the entire staff at Coachman Square and Dr. Ken Mancher and his staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd/St. Nicholas Parish, 135 Mountain Road, Seymour, CT 06483 or to TEAM, Inc., Meals on Wheels program both through the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, all services are private, but a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Andy's Life will be scheduled at a later date at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -