New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamden Kingdom Hall
885 Wintergreen Ave
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamden Kingdom Hall
885 Wintergreen Ave
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Lyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Lyde Sr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Lyde Sr. Obituary
Lyde, Andrew, Sr.
Andrew Jerome Lyde, Sr. passed away suddenly Jan. 31, 2019. He was born Nov. 22, 1967 to the late Wesley and Helen Louise Lyde. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Christina; sons: Arick (Johanna), Andrew, and Croix Lyde; daughters Brittina and Coral Lyde; grandchildren: Barrington Beckford, Stephannie, Alliyah, Avery, and Jalen Lyde; brothers: Mark (Thelma) and Steven (Jackie) Lyde; sisters: Patricia Smokes, Eula Ward, Yvonne (Silas) Mitchell, Cynthia Lyde, Velma Hailey, and Michelle Lyde-Smith along with a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Feb. 9, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Hamden Kingdom Hall, 885 Wintergreen Ave., Hamden, CT. Calling hours 11 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Lyde family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now