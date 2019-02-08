|
|
Lyde, Andrew, Sr.
Andrew Jerome Lyde, Sr. passed away suddenly Jan. 31, 2019. He was born Nov. 22, 1967 to the late Wesley and Helen Louise Lyde. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Christina; sons: Arick (Johanna), Andrew, and Croix Lyde; daughters Brittina and Coral Lyde; grandchildren: Barrington Beckford, Stephannie, Alliyah, Avery, and Jalen Lyde; brothers: Mark (Thelma) and Steven (Jackie) Lyde; sisters: Patricia Smokes, Eula Ward, Yvonne (Silas) Mitchell, Cynthia Lyde, Velma Hailey, and Michelle Lyde-Smith along with a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Feb. 9, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Hamden Kingdom Hall, 885 Wintergreen Ave., Hamden, CT. Calling hours 11 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Lyde family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019