Andrew Mikita, age 94 of Shelton, the eleventh child of Nicholas and Anna (Bacha) Mikita was born in Shelton at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1924. He left high school to go off to the great war, where he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge which earned him the Purple Heart Medal. After the war, he married the former Elsie Muscavithch, with whom he had five children. He went to work for Igor Sikorsky, inventor of the helicopter and spent his entire working life at Sikorsky Aircraft, where he was a general foreman. He sang for years in the choir at St. Margaret Mary Church, where he also was a eucharistic minister. He was a reader for many years at the weekday noon Mass at St. Joseph Church. He was active in the catholic war veterans and served on the board of charities of the Diocese of Bridgeport. Andy is survived by his two sons Miklos Mikita and Larry Mikita and his wife Staci, one daughter Diane Ciancio, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie, son Jimmy Mikita, daughter Donna Pardy and his 10 brothers and sisters. Friends may call on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Rd., Shelton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic War Veterans, 112 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019