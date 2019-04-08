O'Neill, Andrew

Andrew O'Neill, 88, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born January 13, 1931 in Newmarket, County Cork, Ireland a son of the late Patrick and Nora Shine O'Neill. He lived in New Haven for many years and was a machinist at Hemingway Corporation until his retirement in 1989. Andrew was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Haven. He will be remembered as a man who could fix or grow nearly anything, the life of the party and a great friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his children Andrew Jr., of New Haven, Kevin (Joanne) of Branford and Patricia (Keven) of Hamden as well as his grandchildren Caitlin, Matthew and Daniel. Also survived by his brother David "Con" O'Neill of Ireland and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John, Jeremiah, Timothy, Patrick and Cornelius O'Neill and sisters Nellie O'Sullivan, Sr. Mary (Joan) Osburga O'Neill, Nora McHale and Maureen Roberts. Friends may call Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church in New Haven at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or the American Red Cross. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019