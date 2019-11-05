|
Ezold, Andrew P., Jr.
Andrew P. Ezold, Jr., longtime resident of Branford, CT passed into eternal life on November 2, 2019 to forever to be in the spirit of his loved ones. He was born in New Haven on October 15, 1927 to Andrew P. Ezold and Alice Fischer Ezold. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. On September 8, 1951 he married his love and life partner, Mary Peterson Ezold. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Karen Malarney of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Peter (Lisa) Ezold of Guilford, Daniel Ezold of North Branford, Kristie (Peter) Cannon of Branford, Andrew (Beth) Ezold, III of San Marino, CA, James (Debbie) Ezold of Branford, and Gregory Ezold of Milford. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. His life was his family and he will be greatly missed by all. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Ezold of Branford and was predeceased by his sister Ruth Larrivee, and brothers Harry and Robert Ezold, with whom he owned and managed New Haven's iconic Forbes Diner on Forbes Avenue for many decades. His family would like to thank Dr. Harold Levy and Dr. Kay Haedicke for their life-enabling medical care throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the entire staff and volunteers of Yale New Haven Health Medical Center in Guilford, the Veteran's Memorial Hospital, Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale-New Haven St. Raphael Campus and Connecticut Hospice for their superb care and kindness.
At the wishes of Mr. Ezold, all services will be private. Gifts in memory of Mr. Ezold may be sent to . For online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2019