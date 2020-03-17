|
|
Popolizio, Andrew
Andrew Popolizio, 92, of Hamden, formerly of East Haven, passed away after a brief and rapid illness on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the loving husband of Madeline (Cusano) Popolizio and adoring father to John (Judi) Popolizio of North Branford and Salvatore (Lisa) Popolizio of Guilford. He was the loving grandfather "PopPop" to Andrew Popolizio of North Branford and East Haven. He also leaves his second wife Madeline's children, Anthony (Karen) Cusano, Donna (David) Parillo, Linda Cusano, Glenn Cusano, Steve Cusano and all of their families. The entire Cusano family was a big part of Andy's life; Steve actually lived with and was very involved with Andy and Madeline on a daily basis. He was also survived by his first wife, Dolly's sister Aunt Marie (Jim) Eimmerman, her brother, Uncle Frank (Jean) Gambardella, Maria (Steven) Wyszynski, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Theresa Popolizio, his first wife, Madeline "Dolly" Gambardella Popolizio, a sister Mary Popolizio and three brothers, Steven, Salvatore and Anthony Popolizio. Andrew, better known as "Andy" or "Pop"' was born in New Haven on July 19, 1927. He was a kind and gentle soul who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He touched so many during his lifetime, was always quick with a smile or hug, loved to tell stories and reminisce about the good old days, had a great sense of humor and will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was a devoted Mets fan, loved crabbing, pickling eggplants, playing poker with the boys in Summit Gardens in Foxon, where his sons grew up and enjoyed traveling, especially to Vegas, Florida and Italy. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country during WWII.
He owned several successful businesses, including a candy store on Chapel St., New Haven, then moved out to Guilford in the early 60's to open a new candy store. Shortly thereafter, he also opened A & S Deli and A & S Liquor with his partner, Uncle Sal Plano. They created a great place for family to hang out and work. Even though he closed the business in the early 70's, to this day he isremembered fondly by many old time Guilford residents. His next move take his entrepreneurial talents to Hamden where he would open up a luncheonette called Hamden Lunch on Dixwell Ave., which was very popular for many years until it was destroyed by the Tornado that ripped through the town in 1989. Andy was the perfect combination of businessman and personality. He was very successful in his many ventures and beloved wherever he set up shop. His first job where he went to work for someone else didn't occur until he was in his sixties and that was with Union Trust. His last job before finally retiring was with Southern Connecticut State University, where once again was loved by all the students and faculty.
At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours and the services will be private. Arrangements are in care of the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Memorial contributions may be made to either CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford 06405 or Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Rd., Wallingford, 06492. Please visit Andy's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020