1/
Andrew Teta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teta, Andrew
Andrew Teta, 79, of Whiting St. Hamden, died at Yale- St. Raphael campus, July 23rd after a long illness. Born in New Haven, son of the late Joseph and Mary Riccio Teta, Andrew worked as a machinist for the former Geometric Tool. He is survived by his brothers, Michael and Anthony Teta, both of Hamden. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Teta Jr., and sisters, Lucy Burdick and Melvira Pascarella. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Beaverdale cemetery, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Beaverdale cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved