Andrew Teta

Teta, AndrewAndrew Teta, 79, of Whiting St. Hamden, died at Yale- St. Raphael campus, July 23rd after a long illness. Born in New Haven, son of the late Joseph and Mary Riccio Teta, Andrew worked as a machinist for the former Geometric Tool. He is survived by his brothers, Michael and Anthony Teta, both of Hamden. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Teta Jr., and sisters, Lucy Burdick and Melvira Pascarella. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Beaverdale cemetery, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30th.