Andrew Thomas Walther
1974 - 2020
Walther, Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas Walther passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 — the Feast of All Saints — at the age of 45. Born Nov. 30, 1974, his passing comes at the end of a short but hard-fought battle with leukemia. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen, and their four young children: Frederick, Raphael, Gregory and Sabina. He is also survived by his father, Charles Walther; his mother, Nancy Walther; his nine siblings: Konrad (Jessica) Von Walther, Stephen (Mary) Walther, Anna Walther (Julio Gandara), Gabrielle-Marie Walther, Nicholas Walther, Johanna Walther, John Walther, Julia Walther, and Mark Walther; his sisters- and brothers-in-law: Samantha (Sean) Donkin, Ryan (Patricia) Hough, Mark (Faith) Hough and Patrick (Cassandra) Hough; his many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. Andrew touched countless lives through his brilliant career — which included over a decade as a communications executive with the Knights of Columbus. In June of this year, Andrew began as president of EWTN News, a tenure cut short by his sudden and untimely passing. Though his work was often quiet and behind the scenes, he brought life-saving aid and attention to the plight of persecuted Christians, especially in the Middle East. This work — dearest to Andrew of all his labors — has left an enduring impact. He has been heralded as the "greatest friend" for persecuted Christians by Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil, Iraq.
Vespers service with time for prayer and reflection will take place on Friday (TODAY) at 5:00 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, 5 Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven, CT. A period of public visitation will be available from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Words of remembrance and Compline will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in the church at a time. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with burial following in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, support of Andrew's work with persecuted Christians would be welcome. Checks can be made out to "Institute of Ancient and Threatened Christianity" and sent to 5 Darcy Road, York, ME 03909. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Please share a memory and sign Andrew's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
NOV
6
Service
05:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
