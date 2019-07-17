New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Wolf, Andrew
Andrew Wolf
Cultural Entrepreneur
Director, City of New Haven Department of Arts, Culture & Tourism
Beloved son of Ruth and Harold Wolf and friend to all. Andy is survived by his loving brother Jimmy (Melanie), sister Jan (Rich) and six adoring nieces and nephews, Rachel (Jeff), Ruthie (Tim), Julie (Seth), Daniel (Kaylan), Michael, and Jake.
Andy returned to New Haven in March 2014 to join Mayor Toni Harp to achieve a truly dynamic and "global" creative pathway for The Elm City with knowledge, healthcare and culture mainstay "pillars" for the creative economy. He served as Director of the Art, Culture and Tourism (DACT) and special advisor to the Mayor for International Trade; Municipal Coordinator for New Haven Sister Cities and Executive Director of New Haven Festivals, a non-profit fundraising and programming "platform" to promote funding sponsorships and related cultural engagement initiatives in New Haven.
In Los Angeles, Andy served as President of the Pacific Design Center. Managing Director of Randolph & Hein and Marketing and Regulatory Advisor at Cedarlane Natural Foods.
A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Trinity College, Georgetown Law Center and Harvard University.
(Mid-Career Fellow/ MPA) Andy also worked at CBS and The United Nations. Andy was a member of the Connecticut, Massachusetts, District of Columbia, United States District Court (D.C Circuit) and United States Supreme Bar Associations.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven FRIDAY afternoon at 1:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to CT Hospice, Inc. or to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Y-NH Hospital. A Period of Mourning will be observed at 112 Judwin Ave., New Haven on Friday following the service until 7 p.m., Sat., 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Sun., 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from July 18 to July 19, 2019
