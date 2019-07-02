Batista, Angel

Angel Batista, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Las Tunas, Puerto Padre, Cuba. He was a successful business owner. Angel was known as a hard working family man that loved his wife, devoted his time to his grandchildren and loved his dogs "Roro and Chapo". He is survived by his loving wife Maria Milagros, his children Angelo (JoAnn), Michael, Angela and Erica (Mark), and his grandchildren Michael "Mikey", Christian, Brandon, Bryanna, Blake, Aidyn, Ethan and Eilana. He is also survived by his siblings, Miguel, Rosalba and Marta, his dearest cousin Albert (Anna). He was predeceased by his brother Armando. He touched many lives and will be missed dearly. In lieu of funeral services and to honor Angel, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Oak Grove Cremation Service in care of arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on July 3, 2019