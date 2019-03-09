New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
New Haven Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church
681 Dixwell Ave.
New Haven, CT
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
New Haven, CT
Cintron, Jr., Angel L.
Angel L. Cintron, Jr. 63, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico on January 24, 1956 to the late Angel L. Cintron, Sr. and Luz Rodriguez. He worked in construction and was well-known in the community. Angel leaves to cherish his memories, loving wife, Maria Torres; son, Angel Luis Cintron, III; daughters, Yesenia Diaz (Jonathan) Ortiz and Jasmine Cintron; 3 brothers; 8 sisters; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at New Haven Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, 681 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Cintron family, please visit
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 9, 2019
