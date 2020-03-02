|
|
Rivera, Angel
Angel L. Rivera 80 of New Haven passed away on February 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born February 3, 1940 in Puerto Rico to Candelario and Josefa (Vargas) Rivera. Angel is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Hilda (Concepcion) Rivera and children, Angel River (Jessica) of Puerto Rico, Alex Rivera (fiancée Carmencita Figueroa) of Hamden, Carmen Zabala (Enrique) of New Haven, Keyla Ortiz (Melvin) of Middletown and Deborah Rivera (Jose Torres) of Puerto Rico. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, a brother, Candelario Rivera (Mirna) and a sister, Alana Rivera both of Puerto Rico.
Angel had a great passion for cars. He found his love in Puerto Rico growing up in the neighborhoods of Vega Alta. He eventually moved to Bronx, New York where he stayed for 10 years until he found his home in New Haven, CT. Here he was able to become part of the community by spending time on many people's cars while giving away free, organic eggs from the chickens that he raised himself. He was a very well-known auto mechanic in the neighborhood. He quickly became a person that many people loved and admired. He was known by many friends and loved ones as Gui or El Viejo. He was a selfless giver who was called Abuelo or Father by many people in the community.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. in The Salvation Army Church, 450 George Street, New Haven CT 06511. Burial will be private. Funeral Services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020