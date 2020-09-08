1/1
Angela Brunetti
1924 - 2020

Brunetti, Angela
Angela Brunetti, 96, of Hamden, passed away on September 5, 2020. Born in New Haven on April 9, 1924, a daughter of the late Ralph and Frances Cordoglio Brunetti, she is survived by her loving sister Anne Caiafa, sister-in-law Patricia Brunetti, 7 nieces and nephews, 18 grandnieces and grandnephews, and several great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister Hilda Catania, brother Rudolph Brunetti, brothers-in-law Dominic Caiafa, Sr. and Joseph J. Catania, and nephew Dominic Caiafa, Jr. After graduating high school in New Haven, Angela went on to work as a medical secretary at St. Raphael's Hospital for 48 years until her retirement in 1990. She worked under Dr. Shapiro for the majority of her career. Angela was a trilingual interpreter, where she learned medical shorthand in English, Italian, and Spanish. A devoted Catholic, Angela was part of the St. Brendan's community, where she was a member of the First Friday Crusades.
Friends are invited to visit with Angela's family on Friday, September 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish-St. Barnabas Church at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus, c/o Office of Development at Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, or by going to www.givetoynhh.org. For online condolences, please see obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish-St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
