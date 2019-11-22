|
D'Errico, Angela Camputaro
Angela Camputaro D'Errico, 78, of West Haven entered into rest unexpectedly on November 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of former West Haven Police Chief Michael N. D'Errico. As the glue of a large and loving family, Angela also leaves her daughters Gina and Toni D'Errico (Rose Simonelli), grandson Michael, three siblings Theresa Mucha, Andrew and Dominic Camputaro and the entire D'Errico family, whom she loved as her own and finally, her fur baby Frankie. She was predeceased by her sisters Connie Marino, Mae Vitti, Mary Bozzuto, Jean DeSimone, Francine Rienzo, Pauline and a brother Frank Camputaro. Holidays were always held at Angela and Mike's home, filled with fun, laughter and great food. Her family and friends will miss her beyond words.
The hours for visitation will take place on MONDAY from 4 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019