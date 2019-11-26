|
|
Falcone, Angela
Angela Sacramone Falcone, 94, of Hamden, died Nov. 25, 2019 at Elim Park Cheshire after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Dominic Falcone. Angela was born in New Haven, Aug. 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Mario and Frances Christina Sacramone and resided in Hamden most of her life. She was a former communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church and a member of the Legion of Mary. She is survived by a daughter, Marie D'Alessio of Clinton, brothers, Frank (Phyllis) Sacramone of Hamden, Thomas (Claire) Sacramone of MA and John Sacramone of Wallingford, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Jeanne Cretella. Friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019