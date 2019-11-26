New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Falcone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Falcone


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Falcone Obituary
Falcone, Angela
Angela Sacramone Falcone, 94, of Hamden, died Nov. 25, 2019 at Elim Park Cheshire after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Dominic Falcone. Angela was born in New Haven, Aug. 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Mario and Frances Christina Sacramone and resided in Hamden most of her life. She was a former communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church and a member of the Legion of Mary. She is survived by a daughter, Marie D'Alessio of Clinton, brothers, Frank (Phyllis) Sacramone of Hamden, Thomas (Claire) Sacramone of MA and John Sacramone of Wallingford, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Jeanne Cretella. Friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -