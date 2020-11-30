Farricielli, Angela
Angela Soncarato Farricielli died November 27, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Vincent Farricielli. She was born in New Haven on May 20, 1945, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Soncarato. Survived by her two sons, Todd and Marc Hankey and her three grandchildren- Briana, Chloe and Olivia and her grand pups- Chloe and Bailey and her sisters, Joann, Francine, Laura Lee and Peggy. Throughout her life she had several great jobs that she loved, 2nd National Bank, A&J cleaning with her beloved friend Joanne, Farricielli Oldsmobile, Stein's Gift shop and finishing up at Marc Sterling General Contractors for the past 15 years with her son Marc. Angela enjoyed making a happy home for her family, cooking, cleaning and fussing over her children and grandchildren. She also loved to dine out at restaurants and travel with Vinny and friends to the casinos in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and Mohegan Sun. Angela was blessed throughout her many years by having many great friends and relationships. Her friendships with Sophia, Claire and Joanne meant the world to her. Special thanks from the entire family to Smilow Cancer Center staff and Seasons Hospice for all of the exceptional care and comfort she received throughout her final journey
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9-11:00 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. and will be livestreamed through the Iovanne Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be privately held. Share a memory, get the linked for livestreamed services and sign her gust book online at www.iovanne.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital to The Angela Farricielli gift fund @ www.stjudes.org