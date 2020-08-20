1/
Angela Foster
1965 - 2020
Foster, Angela
Angela M. Foster, 55, of Hamden, formerly of East Haven, passed away at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born in New Haven to Archie L. and Annette M. DeMaio Foster of East Haven on February 2, 1965. "Auntie Ang," as she was known to so many, was a mother to so many who were not her own. She loved to talk to anyone and everyone, always available to give advice or just offer a compassionate ear. She loved spending time with her kids and vacationing at the Rhode Island beaches. She was a member of the East Haven High School Class of 83'. Besides her parents, she is survived by two sons, Michael C. Fraenza of North Branford and Christopher M. Fraenza of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter Ashley M. Fraenza of North Branford; a brother Gary Foster of East Haven; and her companion Brian Semenuk of Hamden.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 at 8:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Please visit Angela's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church
