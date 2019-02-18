Gambardella, Angela "Honey"

Angela Rose (Honey) Perrotti Gambardella, 88, of New Haven, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 15, 2019. She was born on December 23, 1930 to the late Louis Perrotti and Genevieve Perrotti Romano (Anthony 'Tex'). A longtime resident of New Haven, Angela is survived by the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, her loving husband of 67 years, Andrew Alphonse Gambardella; her loving sister Alberta Perrotti Gambardella, her beloved children Alphonse (Cynthia) Gambardella, Janet (Joseph) Bracale and Andrew Scott Gambardella; her nine loving grandchildren (Dana, Steven, Andrew, Tara, Gabrielle, and Paige Gambardella, Erica and Brandon Martone and Adrianna Bracale), her first great-granddaughter on the way, as well as several loving nieces, nephews and longtime friend, Kathleen Minore. The Lord has joined Angela with her late brother, Louis Perrotti, her infant child, Gail Gambardella and her late brother-in-law Vincent (Tiger) Gambardella. Angela met, Andrew, the love of her life at the St. Donato's Carnival at the age of 19 and had went on to enjoy many happy and memorable years with their family; she especially loved her trips to Las Vegas, Aruba, Lake George and Wildwood. Angela donated her life to her family. A full-time homemaker, Angela stayed at home to make sure her family was well taken care of. Angela donated her time to work the election polls, and was a longtime member of St. Rose Church, Circle Lanes Bowling Leagues, and Double Beach Club. Angela was an avid UCONN Woman's Basketball fan and loved her NY Yankees. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the wonderful help and care given by the Staff of Yale-New Haven Hospital and their St. Raphael's Campus as well as Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Rose of Lima Church, New Haven or the CT Hospice, Inc., Branford. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019