Jalbert, Angela
Angela M. Jalbert, 94, of Branford, beloved wife of the late Julian Jalbert, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Born on August 27, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Catherine (Mazzeo) Aschettino.
Angela worked at the Norwalk Hospital as a Nurses Aid for over 25 years. During that time, she was an avid worldwide traveler. After her retirement at the age of 68, she became a volunteer at the Milford Senior Center for the next several years. She enjoyed reading and making ceramics and just having her children and grandchildren close to home.
Angela leaves behind three children and their spouses, Kevin (Tangul) Jalbert, Patrick Jalbert, and Michele (Brian) McPartland; and her five grandchildren, Catherine, Patrick, Jake, Keeley and Rhett.
In addition to her husband Julian Jalbert, Angela was predeceased by her brother, John Aschettino, and her sister, Carmela Aschettino.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude or Shriners Children's Hospitals or donate a tree to the arbor society in her memory at www.alivingtribute.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.