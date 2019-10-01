|
|
Curran, Angela L.
Angela L. Ventura Curran 94, of Guilford beloved wife of the late John B. Curran passed away on October 1, 2019 in CT. Hospice surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Debra (David) Mauriello of Guilford and Stephen (Martha) Curran of North Branford. Grandmother of Daniel and Derek Mauriello, John and Jack Curran and Meghan (Joseph) Abate. Sister of Frances LaVorgna of Berlin, Georgana Prisco of Hamden and the late Anthony "Skip" Ventura. Sister-in-law of AnnMarie "Toni" Ventura of North Branford. Angela was born in New Haven on April 22, 1925 daughter of the late George and Jennie Celentano Ventura. Prior to her retirement Angela was an office administrator for the North Haven Insurance Group.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery located in Hamden. Friends may call on THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign Angela's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019