Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Angela Marie (Suppe) Magna


1942 - 2019
Angela Marie (Suppe) Magna Obituary
Magna, Angela Marie (Suppe)
Saturday, August 17, 2019 Angela Marie (Suppe) Magna, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully at Smilow Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved wife of 60 years of William Magna. Angela was born in New Haven on March 7, 1942, daughter of the late Frank and Connie Suppe. Loving mother of Angel (Bob) Brechlin of Guilford. Sister of Patti (Natalie) Suppe; Frank (Karen) Suppe Jr. and Jim Suppe. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Sammie and Luci Brechlin and her extended loving Magna family. Predeceased by an infant son, William Jr. and a brother Fred (Nancy) Suppe.
Angela had worked in the banking industry for many years. A woman of elegance and style, she was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a loving, caring and generous mom, grandma and sister. She was dearly loved and will remain forever in our hearts.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019
