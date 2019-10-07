|
Parente, Angela P.
Angela P. Parente, 80, of Hamden, died Oct. 4, 2019 at Whitney Manor, surrounded by her loving family. Angela was born in New Haven, Sept. 1, 1939, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Perrone Parente, graduated Hillhouse High, class of 1957 and Quinnipiac University with a AS, in 1959. She worked for 22 years as a Medical Technologist at the Hosp. of St. Raphael, Burt Medical Lab and Walk in Medical Services. She also worked as a "runner" at the law firm of Lasala, Walsh, Wicklow and Velardi for 18 years. She leaves behind a sister, Evelyn Moulton of Branford, a brother, Robert Parente (Jackie) of So. Glastonbury, two nieces, two nephews and 6 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. Friends are invited to Christ Bread of Life Church, (Blessed Sacrament) Hamden, Saturday at 9 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, Conn Chapter, PO Box 150489, Hartford, CT 06115-0489, AmeriCares, 88 Hamilton Ave., PO Box 4921, Stamford, CT 06913-2250, Habitat for Humanity, 37 Union St., New Haven, CT or The Salvation Army, 450 George St., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019