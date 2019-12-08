|
Razzano, Angela "Tina"
Angela "Tina" Razzano, of New Haven passed away peacefully December 7, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Razzano. Born in Amorosi, Italy on December 10, 1923, Tina worked as a seamstress at the Alba Dress Co. on Hamilton St. in New Haven for many years. She enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and beautiful flowers and the company of her family and friends. She is the beloved mother of Rosanna (Gary) Sink and Marilena Razzano. Grandmother of Brian and Daniel Sink. She was predeceased by her siblings, Romana, Antoniette, Maria, Eduardo, Domenico, Andrea, Giuseppe, Matteo, and Vittorio.
Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 8:00-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Tina's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019