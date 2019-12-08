New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Razzano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela "Tina" Razzano


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela "Tina" Razzano Obituary
Razzano, Angela "Tina"
Angela "Tina" Razzano, of New Haven passed away peacefully December 7, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Razzano. Born in Amorosi, Italy on December 10, 1923, Tina worked as a seamstress at the Alba Dress Co. on Hamilton St. in New Haven for many years. She enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and beautiful flowers and the company of her family and friends. She is the beloved mother of Rosanna (Gary) Sink and Marilena Razzano. Grandmother of Brian and Daniel Sink. She was predeceased by her siblings, Romana, Antoniette, Maria, Eduardo, Domenico, Andrea, Giuseppe, Matteo, and Vittorio.
Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 8:00-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Tina's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -