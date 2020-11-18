Yoxal Hurlburt, Angela
Angela Yoxall Hurlburt, 36 of New Haven, died suddenly at YNNH on November 16, 2020; born May 23, 1984, daughter of the late Raymond and Petrina (Martone) Yoxall of New Haven Angela was an incredible mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She was a dedicated veteran dispatcher for the City of New Haven Fire Department (PSAP). Angela is survived by her loving husband and soulmate Kevin Hurlburt and their young daughters Abby Grace and Kenzi Rae all of New Haven, her sister and best friend Marissa Cullen (Joseph -Hartford PD) of New Haven;nephews Daniel William (US Army), and Joseph Raymond Cullen; niece Kelli-Jo Cullen Conforti (Dustin), mother and father in-law Robert and Laurie Hurlburt of Middletown, CT., sisters-in-law Amanda (Scott) Birdsey. Ashley (Jared) Ivanac, Brittany (Theresa) Hurlburt-Rodina; also survived by nieces Kayla and Emma Birdsey, nephews Landon Birdsey and Gavin Ivanac and grandparents in law Walter and Carol Zanelli, loving aunts and uncles Patricia, June, and Vincent Yoxall of West Haven. Sandra and Lester Bousquet of New Hampshire. Angela was predeceased by maternal grandparents Michael and Jenny Martone, and paternal grandparents Herbert and Irma Yoxall. Angela leaves behind many broken hearts and incredible family and friends. Angela never knew a stranger, just a friend she hadn't made yet Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Friday from 4 to 8 p.m and are invited to go directly to St. Michael's Church 29 Wooster Pl. New Haven on Saturday to attend a mass of christian burial and 10 a.m (100 max capacity) Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. (Masks and social distancing required at all services. )Contributions can be made in her name to New Haven FCU 1 union Ave. New Haven 203-562-8318. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com