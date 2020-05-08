Briar, Angelina
Angelina Briar, 97, of Hamden, died May 3rd at Arden House after a long illness. She was the widow of (Elmer) Lee Briar. Born in Raritan, New Jersey, daughter of the late Dominic & Michelina Patente DeRosa, she was a teacher at Green Knoll School in Bridgewater, N.J. Angelina was a member of the Hamden Woman's Club for over 50 years, was a communicant at Blessed Sacrament Church, and enjoyed cooking, baking & gardening. She is survived by a son Robert Briar of Hamden. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by 3 brothers & 2 sisters. Private graveside services were held May 7th at All Saints cemetery. You can leave a condolence at www.torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.