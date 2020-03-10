|
Ceraso, Angelina
Angelina Ceraso, 94, of Hamden passed away on March 9, 2020. Angelina was born in New Haven on September 27, 1925, a daughter of the late Michael C. and Christina (Angiollo) Ceraso. Raised in New Haven, she lived most of her life in Hamden. Angelina was a registered nurse employed many years by Yale-New Haven and St. Raphael Hospitals. She retired from the Visiting Nurse Association in Hamden. Angelina is survived by her sister Grace Ceraso, with whom she resided with most of her life, and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Angelina was also predeceased by her brothers, Matteo and Frank Ceraso.
Friends may visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Thursday, March 12th at 9:00 a.m. prior to her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Bread of Life Parish/Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelina's memory may be made to a . To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020