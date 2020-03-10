New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Bread of Life Parish/Blessed Sacrament Church
321 Circular Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Ceraso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Ceraso


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Ceraso Obituary
Ceraso, Angelina
Angelina Ceraso, 94, of Hamden passed away on March 9, 2020. Angelina was born in New Haven on September 27, 1925, a daughter of the late Michael C. and Christina (Angiollo) Ceraso. Raised in New Haven, she lived most of her life in Hamden. Angelina was a registered nurse employed many years by Yale-New Haven and St. Raphael Hospitals. She retired from the Visiting Nurse Association in Hamden. Angelina is survived by her sister Grace Ceraso, with whom she resided with most of her life, and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Angelina was also predeceased by her brothers, Matteo and Frank Ceraso.
Friends may visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Thursday, March 12th at 9:00 a.m. prior to her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Bread of Life Parish/Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelina's memory may be made to a . To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -