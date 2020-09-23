1/1
Angelina Ciaramella
Ciaramella, Angelina
Angelina Mascia Ciaramella, 86, of Hamden died Sept. 23rd at home with her family by her side. Born in Caiazzo, Italy, daughter of the late Raffaele and Rosaria Mascia. She was the devoted wife of Giuseppe Ciaramella and a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Antonio (Lisa) Ciaramella of Hamden; brothers, Domenico (Anna) and Gino (Pina) Mascia; sisters, Rosa (Giuseppe) DeMatteo and Maria (Giovanni) Mazzarella, all of Italy, and grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) and Angela Ciaramella. She was predeceased by a brother Antonio Mascia. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Anthony's Church, New Haven, FRIDAY at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian burial. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.alz.org/ct You can visit Angelina's guestbook at www.torellofh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 23, 2020.
