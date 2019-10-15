|
Criscuolo, Angelina
Angelina Criscuolo, 93 of East Haven passed peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Guilford House. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Criscuolo. Angelina was born in New Haven on May 22, 1926 to the late Anthony Santacroce and Mary Gambardella Santacroce. She leaves two sons and their wives Alphonse (Paula) and Pasquale Jr. (Lynn) Criscuolo, a sister Carmela Cassella of Wallingford as well as five grandchildren, Katherine Criscuolo George, Christopher, Ryan, Jared and Adam Criscuolo. She also leaves six great grandsons, Justin, Christian, Matthew, Max, Lochlan and Killian Criscuolo. She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Anthony, Alphonse and Frank Santacroce and a sister, Theresa Edwards.
She and her husband owned and operated the Beachhead Restaurant in East Haven for 20 years from 1974 -1994. In 1973 they fulfilled their lifelong dream of buying a home on Long Island Sound where they entertained family and friends for many years until his death after which she became very involved as a volunteer in the community. She had been an active member of the Ladies Guild at St. Claire's Church for many years. In 2010 she was honored by the Town of East Haven with a Merit Award for her service. In her later years she became an active participant and volunteer at the East Haven Senior Center. Never one to sit idle, she spent her spare time making countless hand knitted blankets and prayer shawls for patients at St. Raphaels Hospital.
A Funeral procession will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Parish of St. John Bosco at St. Mary's Church, Branford at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 prior to the mass. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CFE/Save The Sound, 900 Chapel St., Upper Mezzanine, New Haven, CT 06510.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019