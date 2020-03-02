|
DELUCA, ANGELINA
Angelina (Nuzzo) DeLuca, 93 of North Haven entered eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Michael DeLuca. Born in Cervino, Province of Caserta, Italy, on April 10, 1926; daughter of the late Alfonso and Lucia Piscitelli Nuzzo. Angelina immigrated with her family to Connecticut from her native Italy in 1966. She had been a long-time resident of the Fair Haven section of New Haven before moving to North Haven in 1986. Angelina worked as a seamstress for many Fair Haven businesses including Colonial Quilting, Amy Sue Sleepwear, and Starter Sportswear before her retirement. Angelina enjoyed spending time with her family. She had an amazing passion for gardening. She was a natural nurturer and had an unforgettable kindness. Angelina is survived by her five children; son Giovanni and wife Vincenza of Northford; son Alfonso and wife Salvatrice; daughter Maria Viscusi and husband Antonio; and son Lucio all of North Haven; son Clemente and his wife Marfisia of Messercola, Italy. Angelina is survived by twelve wonderful grandchildren and 6 precious great-grandchildren. Angelina is also survived by two sisters; Ninetta Vigliotti of Italy; Carmela Tierney of Branford and two brothers; Alfredo Nuzzo of West Virginia and Benito Nuzzo of Pennsylvania. Angelina was predeceased by three brothers Clemente Nuzzo and Vincenzo Nuzzo of Italy and Luigi Nuzzo of Pennsylvania and by four sisters: Angelina Nuzzo, Vincenza Nuzzo, Teresina Nuzzo, and Maria Nuzzo all of Italy.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra C. Ciccone Scholarship Fund c/o Branford High School, 185 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2020