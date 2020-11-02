DelVecchio, Angelina "Angie"
Angelina "Angie" Amendola Del Vecchio of New Haven died unexpectedly on October 30, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving and devoted wife of Alfred Del Vecchio. Angie was born in New Haven on May 11, 1943 to the late Antonio "Pop" and Lucy Fiorillo Amendola. She had worked for 15 years at SNET prior to retirement. Angie was a devoted parishioner of St. Bernadette Church where she served on Parish Council, was President of the Ladies Guild and a member of the carnival committee. As a Eucharistic minister she served the parish and the homebound community. Angie organized annual donations to Samaritans Purse/Operation Christmas Child for the church. On May 15, 2002 Angie and Fred were honored with the Parish Appreciation Award. She was a member of the East Shore Seniors and worked the polls on Election Day. Angie was a loving mother to Andrea Del Vecchio and Dianne Aquaro and grandmother to Lucy and Sophie Aquaro. She was predeceased by her sister Teresa Izzo (Edward). Angie also leaves behind her beloved nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephew and so many treasured friends throughout all her life. Angie loved life to the fullest and through her generosity and kindness touched all those she met. Her smile and outgoing personality made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.
Due to current health restrictions there will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, November 5th at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. Wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory. Capacity in Church is 100 people and will be strictly adhered to. There will be an opportunity to greet Angie's family following the Mass, as burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation made by made in Angie's name to the charity of your choice
