Angelina Laudano, 92, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She is the wife of the late John Laudano, Sr. She was born in Amalfi, Italy on February 12, 1927 to the late Salvatore and Ernestina Naclerio Laudano. Angelina worked briefly for Central Cleaners but would be most remembered as the woman with the paper route on the bicycle. She delivered papers for many years on her bike. She was a communicant of St. Vincent dePaul Church, was an avid swimmer her entire life, right up until this past weekend at the YMCA in Branford, and also loved living in East Haven and all her wonderful neighborhood friends. She leaves her four sons, Andrew P. Laudano, John S. Laudano and Dan T. Laudano all of East Haven; David J. Laudano of Stratford; a daughter Regina A. (Victor) Odryna of Hampton, NH; a brother Andrea (Anna) Laudano of Amalfi, Italy; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, James and Michael Laudano, Christopher and Justin Odryna and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings in Italy, Ermelinda, Clelia, Raffaele and Alfredo. Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Friday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., Friday morning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday evening (TONIGHT) from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513. Please visit Angelina's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020