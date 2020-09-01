Gambardella, Angelina P.
Angelina P. Gambardella of East Haven died peacefully on September 31, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. She was born in New Haven on September 12, 1932 to the late James and Frances Prete Gambardella. She worked for several years as a seamstress at the Dillon Brothers Casket Co. Angelina was a devoted caregiver to her mother, enjoyed crocheting and listening to music. She was the sister of the late Carol Consiglio, Ralph "Parsley" and Frank Gambardella. She is survived by her brother-in-law Andrew Consiglio, nephews and niece Andrew (Lisa) Consiglio III, Ralph and Cheryl Consiglio and several great-nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank Philomena Rybaruk, Ann Gambardella and Linda Consiglio for the loving care they gave her.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning September 4th from 8-9:30 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required at all services. Share a memory and sign Angelina's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
