Stillman, Angeline
Angeline (Sperandeo) Stillman, age 90 of Schwenksville, PA, beloved wife of the late John Wityak, Sr. and Malcolm Stillman, entered peaceful rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, East Norriton, PA.
Born in Shelton on July 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Gaetano and Lucia (Caiazzo) Sperandeo. A retired factory worker for Chromium Process, Angeline was a very devout Catholic who loved attending church and praying the rosary. She enjoyed singing, bingo, Elvis Presley, and was an avid Danielle Steele fan.
Survivors include her loving children, Barbara Tomczuk and her husband Bruce of PA, and John Wityak, Jr, and his wife Ellen of AZ; adored grandchildren, Susan Weber and her husband Lucas, Jennifer Bailey and her husband Rick, Nicholas Wityak, Bryan Tomczuk, Peter Wityak and his wife Qijing, Daniel Wityak and his wife Elizabeth McGrane, and Allie Wityak, two cherished great grandchildren, Calvin Weber and Lia James Bailey, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, Angeline was predeceased by her son, James Wityak, and siblings, Dora Durham, Philomena Shpak, Anthony Sperandeo, Natale Sperandeo and Joseph Sperandeo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Good Shepherd Church (St. Nicholas Parish) Mountain Rd. Seymour at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 am in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St. Seymour, CT 06483 prior to services. Please note that strict social distancing will be observed from the visitation through the interment and face masks will be required. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.