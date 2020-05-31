Nista, Jr., Angelo A.
Angelo 'Sonny' Anthony Nista, Jr., 81, beloved husband of the late Carol L. (Genovese) Nista, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Born June 3, 1938 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Angelo A. and Louise M. (Barile) Nista. Angelo graduated from Hamden High School, class of 1956, then the University of Connecticut. While there, he enrolled in the ROTC program and upon graduation served four years in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he settled in West Hartford, CT where Carol and he raised four children and resided 56 years.
Angelo worked as a sales representative in the packaging supplies industry for more than 50 years with various companies, most recently as self-employed and having just retired at the end of 2019. He truly loved his work and strove to maintain long lasting relationships with his customers, some spanning decades.
Angelo loved spending time and traveling with family and friends, going antiquing, stopping at tag sales, enjoying Dixieland jazz, and was always in search of the next great restaurant. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their activities and was a fan of the UConn men's and women's basketball teams.
Angelo is survived by his children, Brenda Enloe and husband Vernon of Newington, Paul Nista and wife Karen of West Hartford, Jerry Nista of Denver, CO, and Suzanne Collins and husband Dean of Bellingham, WA; brother George Nista and wife Ann, and sister Sally Nista, both of Philadelphia, PA; sister-in-law Linda and husband Pasquale Marino of North Haven; five grandchildren, Kirsten and Danielle Enloe, Patrick and Christopher Nista, and Cheyenne Collins. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced and burial will be private at the family's convenience. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2020.