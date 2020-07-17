1/
Angelo Anthony Nista Jr.
Nista, Jr., Angelo Anthony
A Mass of Christian Burial for Angelo 'Sonny' Anthony Nista, Jr., 81, beloved husband of the late Carol L. (Genovese) Nista, who passed away on May 25, 2020, will be celebrated on Monday, (July 20), 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick & St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford. For those that cannot attend the Mass in person, you are invited to participate virtually on the Church's website.
Burial services will be on Tuesday, (July 21), 11:30 a.m. in Beaverdale Cemetery, New Haven. The virtual Mass link and online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Patrick & St. Anthony Church
JUL
21
Burial
11:30 AM
Beaverdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
