Gatti, Angelo
Angelo Gatti, 91 of North Haven died peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of sixty nine years to Mafalda Corsi Gatti. Angelo was born in Patrica, province of Frosinone, Italy on July 27, 1928, a son of the late Domenico and Delicata Zuccaro Gatti, and had lived in North Haven for the past fourteen years. He immigrated from Italy to Chicago, IL in 1951. In 1956 he moved to West Haven, CT for forty years, and then moved to Michigan in 1977 until his retirement when he returned to Connecticut. Along with his brothers Giovanni and Franco, Angelo owned and operated Trovano's Restaurant of Taylor, Michigan for twenty years. He previously was the meat manager for Pegnataro Supermarkets. In addition to his wife, Angelo is survived by two daughters, Diana Scalzo and Barbara (Robert) Scialla of Cheshire, one brother Franco (Gina) Gatti of Woodhaven, MI, five grandchildren, Deanna (Marko) Lujic, Kara (Marc) Woodbury-Smith, Amanda (Andrew) Bailey, and Geoffrey and Christine Scialla, and seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Theodora, Marina, Marguerite, Matthew, Branko and Francesca. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Theodore Scalzo, one sister, Ida Sicondi and four brothers, Giovanni, Guido, Eraldo and Pasquale Gatti. Angelo's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 24th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Saturday, January 25th at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 70 Washington Ave., New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Angelo's name may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018 or donate.lls.org/ or to VITAS Hospice, 56 Franklin St., 4th Fl., Waterbury, CT 06706 or
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020