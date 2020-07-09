1/1
Angelo L. Rolli
Angelo Louis Rolli, 92, of Hamden and Clinton, passed away peacefully July 7th, 2020. The son of Giovanni and Jennie Rolli, he lived in Hamden for 42 years before moving to Clinton. He was the husband of 65 years of Rose Marie (Gaudino) Rolli; father of Lucille Ann Canary of Clinton and John Louis Rolli of Hamden; also grandfather of Brendan John Canary. Angelo was employed by Eastern Screw Machine as a highly skilled machinist; the former United Nuclear where he worked on the reactor for the first atomic submarine; Winchester Repeating Arms, and he retired from the LFE Corp. Angelo was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in Germany, and was a member of the VFW in Clinton. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, often going out on charter boats with his buddies. He found joy in maintaining his vegetable gardens and fig trees and also working on carpentry projects. Angelo will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Burial was privately held.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 9, 2020.
